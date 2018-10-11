Herbal cannabis worth around €70,000 has been seized in Co. Wicklow.

3.6kg of the drug was found when revenue officers searched a house in Bray yesterday morning.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue's Customs Service, Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Gardaí from the Drugs Unit in Bray Garda station.

An Irish man in his forties was arrested and is being detained at Bray Garda station.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.