Gardaí and revenue officers have seized drugs worth nearly €40,000 in separate seizures in Dublin and Westmeath.

Gardaí from the Mullingar drugs unit stopped a car at Grange Crescent in the Westmeath town at around 5:30am yesterday morning.

Investigators found cannabis herb worth around €25,000 in the vehicle.

A man in his 40s, the driver and only occupant, was arrested at the scene and it being held at Mullingar Garda Station.

Drugs seized in Dublin. Image: Revenue

Separately, revenue officers seized a package containing 20g of Ketamine and 200g of methamphetamine with a combined value of around €13,000 at business premises in Dun Laoghaire, County Dublin.

The package was sent to Ireland from Spain.

Gardaí have arrested a 34-year-old Chinese man over the seizure.

Investigations are continuing.