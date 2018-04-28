Gardai in Coolock in Dublin are appealing for witnesses to a Cash in Transit van robbery this afternoon.

At approximately 2pm a black CIT van was parked at Main Street, Clongriffin collecting cash from a business premises. While the van was unoccupied a white coloured Ford Transit van, 08 D registration, with a full roof rack pulled up alongside it.

It is believed there were three occupants in the white van.

One of the them exited the roof of the white van, jumped onto the roof of the adjacent CIT van and cut a lock to gain entry.

He then drove off in the CIT van followed by the white Transit.

A short distance away at Railway Court, Clongriffin both vehicles were found.

The white transit van had been set on fire.

An attempt was made to set fire to the CIT van.

Gardai say the contents of the CIT van were stolen.

Gardaí want to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious between 1.30pm and 2.30pm in the vicinity of Main Street and Railway Court, Clongriffin.

They also want to hear from anyone who may have been at Clongriffin Railway Station and noticed any suspicious activity and for any person who may have dash cam footage, to check it.