Temporary log cabins in back gardens could be a way to help tackle the housing crisis, according to one Dublin councillor.

Dublin City Council is to consider allowing cabins to be constructed on private land behind existing residential properties.

While structures of up to 25 square metres can currently be built without permission, under the new proposal planning regulations would be eased to make it easier for temporary residences to be built in gardens.

People Before Profit Councillor John Lyons says it would be a way to help young people who cannot afford to rent a home in Dublin while saving up for their own house.

He explained: "I think it's a rather sensible, modest proposal that could help a lot of families who at the moment are suffocating with ever-increasing rents."

He says the structures would be temporary, suggesting five years "would be a fair timeframe to put on it".

He stressed that log cabins can currently be built to a very high standard.

The council's planning and property development strategic policy committee will consider the proposals later this year.