A Dublin Garda has been jailed for three years for engaging in an 18-month campaign of harassment against a State solicitor.

Eve Doherty was in a relationship with Elizabeth Howlin’s ex-husband when she started sending her abusive letters and emails in 2011.

Judge Melanie Greally described them as "disparaging and insulting" and said they contained many "outright and scurrilous lies".

"Corrupt, incompetent, useless and two faced" were just some of the words used by Eve Doherty to described Elizabeth Howlin in her communications.

Judge Greally said she had to consider the malicious nature of them, the fact they were sent to 321 people and the fact she was a serving Garda at the time.

She also considered her accomplishments as a Garda, mental health issues and the effect her actions will have on her career - before handing down a three year prison sentence.

