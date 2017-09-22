A school principal in north County Dublin is calling for defibrillators to be installed in all schools.

Doctors and first responders have said that one of the machines kept in a nearby GAA club in Rush was crucial for a young boy who collapsed in the playground earlier this month.

Principal Tim O'Tuachaigh from Gaelscoil Ros Eo sent for the defibrillator, which had been donated by Apache Pizza, while he performed CPR on the nine-year-old boy.

He explained what happened on the day, and how quick action helped save the boy:

He explained that defibrillators are not considered a 'standard piece of equipment' for schools, and those that do have the devices typically have relied on fundraising or private sponsorship.

Tim suggests that a defibrillator costs an initial €1,700 or so - including installation and training for staff - and around €500 a year to maintain after that.

However, after seeing the real-world benefits of having access to a defibrillator, he says that's "not a huge amount of money" - and suggests officials should consider making them available to schools around the country.

The boy who collapsed is still in hospital, and Tim says staff are looking forward to welcoming him back to school once he's discharged.