A 16 year old arrested in connection with alleged gun threats made against a secondary school in Dublin has been released without charge.

Ardgillan College in Balbriggan was closed today after the material began circulating on social media last night.

It's understood that parents of students received a message from management informing them that the school would be closed today.

It's after gun related threats against students and staff began circulating on Instagram stories last night.

A 16 year old boy was arrested in connection with the incident but he has since been released without charge and a file has been sent to the Juvenile Diversion Programme

A spokesperson for DDLETB says that they expect the school to be open tomorrow: 'Dublin & Dun Laoghaire Education and Training Board (DDLETB) confirms that a school in north County Dublin was closed today on a precautionary basis arising from a matter which came to the attention of the school management and which has been referred to the Gardai who are investigating.

There are no further issues arising from this matter and we anticipate that the school will reopen as normal tomorrow.'