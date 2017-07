Ed Sheeran has cancelled 10,000 tickets to his London shows next summer that were being re-sold at rip-off prices.

It's just one of the measures the singer has taken to combat online touts.

He's already asked fans to arrive at their gig venue with the booking confirmation, ID and the credit card used to buy.

Tickets purchased from official sellers cost as little as €55, but are now on re-selling sites for as much as €450.