British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is hoping to get more British people to Irish shores.

He's fronting a new Tourism Ireland campaign, alongside and X-Factor presenter Dermot O'Leary.

The two sit down and discuss the pros and cons of Ireland in an online film.

During the video, Sheeran suggests: "If you're travelling to Ireland to do touristy things, go and see Dingle Bay - and if you want to live in Ireland for a bit, live in Wexford".

The 'Galway Girl' singer also says his favourite gig during his last tour was Cork.

"I definitely have more of a connection with an Irish crowd than I think I do a Scottish crowd... I think that is just because of my heritage.

"Of my going over there every year, like five times a year, and then being into Irish music and being influenced by Irish music".

It comes as official CSO figures for the first half of 2018 show growth of 6.7% in overseas visitors to Ireland - 307,000 more arrivals than the record first half of 2017.

This has come from all the main market areas of Britain, North America, mainland Europe, Australia and emerging markets.

Britain delivers 38% of all overseas visitors to Ireland, and around 21% of all overseas tourism revenue.