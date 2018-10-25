Irish concert promoter and Electric Picnic co-founder John Reynolds has died.

His family confirmed news of his sudden death in a short statement issued this evening.

It says the 52-year-old died suddenly at his home in Milltown in South Dublin.



Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.



The family has requested privacy.

Mr Reynolds was one of Ireland's leading independent festival and concert promoters.

In the 90s he opened Dublin's fashionable POD nightclub and went on to set up and run the Electric Picnic festival for a number of years.

In recent years he's continued his promoting concerts and festivals under the POD trade name.

His family say the Metropolis Festival - which he was promoting - will go on this Saturday and Sunday as scheduled in the RDS in Dublin.