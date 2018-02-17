The UK's Northern Ireland Secretary believes an Executive can still be formed at Stormont.

Karen Bradley had been facilitating discussions with the North's two biggest parties along with the Tanaiste Simon Coveney.

Earlier this week, DUP leader Arlene Foster claimed the talks with Sinn Fein had collapsed due to differences of an Irish language act.

Karen Bradley says she will consider all options this weekend before updating MP's in the House of Commons on Tuesday: