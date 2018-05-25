Polls have closed in the referendum on the Eighth Amendment.

Figures suggested turnout slowed after an initial rush earlier.

An exit poll by the Irish Times has predicted the country has voted "by a landslide margin" to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

The poll suggests the margin of victory for the Yes side will be 68% to 32%.

EXIT POLL for @IrishTimes projects 68% of voters have voted to repeal the Eighth Amendment pic.twitter.com/cdkKW0oLhF — Ipsos MRBI (@IpsosMRBI) May 25, 2018

The highest Yes vote was in Dublin, where 77% of voters backed the proposals, the poll says.

The majority in favour of repeal in rural Ireland at 60% was smaller than in urban Ireland.

EXIT POLL: Majority vote in favour of repeal in all regions. pic.twitter.com/MVi3l9fmI0 — Ipsos MRBI (@IpsosMRBI) May 25, 2018

The poll also found that women voted in favour of the proposal by 70% voting in favour and 30% against.

Support from men was weaker, but still high - at 65% to 35%.

While younger voters were also in favour of the change, with majorities in all age groups under-65.

The exit poll was conducted by Ipsos/MRBI among 4,000 respondents at 160 polling stations in every constituency.

Interviewing began at 7.00am on Friday and continued throughout the day.

The poll is estimated to have a margin of error of +/- 1.5%.