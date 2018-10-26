Michael D Higgins is set to easily be re-elected as President of Ireland, two exit polls have suggested.

An Irish Times poll, conducted by Ipsos/MRBI, has projected Mr Higgins will win more than 55% of the vote.

It shows Peter Casey in second place on 21%.

Results of our exit poll with @IrishTimes. 4,378 voters interviewed as they exited polling stations throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/J3V78LKSHz — Ipsos MRBI (@IpsosMRBI) October 26, 2018

A separate RTÉ / Red C poll shows Michael D Higgins with 58.1% of first preference votes, while also putting Peter Casey in second place on 21%.

RTÉ exit poll suggests Michael D Higgins is on course to be re-elected President with figures indicating he received 58.1% of first preference votes. Peter Casey in second place at 20.7% pic.twitter.com/1ls5LS4Jue — RTÉ News (@rtenews) October 26, 2018

In the blasphemy referendum, the polls suggest a comfortable 'Yes' vote - with the RTÉ poll putting the vote at 71% Yes, and a slightly lower 69% in the Irish Times poll.

Counting will officially get underway tomorrow from 9am.