Facebook is to hire an additional 1,000 people in Ireland over the course of 2019.

The extra roles will be created across the social media giants engineering, safety, legal, policy, marketing and sales teams.

It comes as the social network prepares to move its Irish headquarters from Grand Canal Dock in Dublin to a larger campus in Ballsbridge.

Head of Facebook Ireland, Gareth Lambe, admits the company is concerned about the current housing crisis gripping the country.

However, he says it's not something which has stunted Facebook's growth, and insists he has faith in how the Government is tackling the problem.

He added: "One thing from our point of view that we hope is going to help us in that regard is our move to the campus in Ballsbridge - that gets us out of the Grand Canal Dock, city centre area where a lot of our employees were living.

"With access to the DART station there, we're hoping they'll really widen the net of the areas they go to live."

Facebook is also set to triple its investment in online safety programmes here - run by the National Anti-Bullying Centre and SpunOut.ie - to €1 million.