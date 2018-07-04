A damning report into a Dublin facility for people with disabilities suggests some residents weren't consulted about do not resuscitate orders.

An unnacounced inspection by HIQA in January this year has detailed a litany of major non-compliances.

They include listing "going to bed" as community inclusion and attending a physio appointment as an "activity."

Inspectors weren't happy that action had been taken to address potential financial abuse.

There wasn't a paper trail to show that residents or their families were aware they'd been identified as not to be resuscitated.