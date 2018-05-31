Family and friends gathered this afternoon for the funeral of Kildare schoolgirl Ana Kreigel.

Ana's family say the teenager loved sparkle and colour, and they asked mourners to reflect this in the dress code.

Around 200 school students were also among those attending today's service.

Her parents, brother, relatives and friends this afternoon gathered to celebrate her life at a civil funeral service in Newlands Cross Crematorium in Dublin.

Anastasia Kriégel | Image: rip.ie

The family has also asked for any donations to be given to the Russian Irish Adoption group.

14-year-old Ana's body was discovered two weeks ago in a derelict farmhouse in Lucan Co Dublin.

She had last seen in St Catherine’s Park, and was reported missing when she didn’t return home.

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with Ana’s murder.

He was remanded in custody to the Oberstown Children Detention Campus, and is due back before the Children’s Court tomorrow morning.