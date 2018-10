A family have been reunited with their lost dog after he was missing for four months.

Alfie the lurcher was found on the side of the road in Ballinasloe in Galway last weekend - 130km from his home in Kildare

A woman named Rachel brought Alfie to the SPCA and the the charity was able to track Alfie to his owners - the Kirkpatrick family through his microchip.

