Fianna Fail's support is up 3 popints to 25 per cent in the latest Sunday Business Post/Red C poll

However the party's still trails Fine Gael who remain unchanged on 33 per cent.

Sinn Fein's up 1 to 15 per cent, The Independents have dropped 1 to 12 per cent, while Labour is down 1 to 5 per cent.

The Independent Alliance is unchanged on 4 per cent, while the Green Party also on 4 per cent is up 2.

1,000 adults over 18 were interviewed between Thursday, October the 11th and Wednesday October the 17th.