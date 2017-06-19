The list has been out together by industry experts

The BFG, The Lion King and Up! are all in a guide of films that children should watch before they grow up.

They're among 50 popular movies judged to benefit a child's development and creativity.

The list, which also includes classics like Mary Poppins and Oliver!, has been put together by leading film industry experts.

Here's the list in full:

  1. 101 Dalmatians (1961)
  2. A Little Princess (1995)
  3. Annie (1982)
  4. Babe: The Gallant Pig (1995)
  5. Beauty And The Beast (1991)
  6. Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs (2009)
  7. Coraline (2009)
  8. Diary Of A Wimpy Kid (2010)
  9. Dumbo (1941)
  10. E.T. The Extra Terrestrial (1982)
  11. Fantastic Mr Fox (2009)
  12. Free Willy (1993)
  13. Frozen (2013)
  14. Home (2015)
  15. Hook (1991)
  16. Hotel Transylvania (2012)
  17. How To Train Your Dragon (2010)
  18. Jumanji (1995)
  19. Kubo And The Two Strings (2016)
  20. Mary Poppins (1964)
  21. Matilda (1996)
  22. Nanny McPhee (2005)
  23. Night At The Museum (2006)
  24. Oliver (1968)
  25. Paddington (2014)
  26. Secret Life Of Pets (2016)
  27. Shaun The Sheep Movie (2015)
  28. Shrek (2001)
  29. Space Jam (1996)
  30. Spirited Away (2001)
  31. Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977)
  32. Swallows And Amazons (2016)
  33. The Adventures Of Tintin (2011)
  34. The BFG (2016)
  35. The Gruffalo (2009)
  36. The Iron Giant (1999)
  37. The Jungle Book (1967)
  38. The Lego Movie (2014)
  39. The Lion King (1994)
  40. The Lorax (2012)
  41. The Never-Ending Story (1984)
  42. The Princess Bride (1987)
  43. The Secret Garden (1993)
  44. The Witches (1990)
  45. Toy Story (1995)
  46. Trolls (2016)
  47. Up (2009)
  48. Wallace and Gromit: The Curse Of The Were-Rabbit (2005)
  49. Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory (1971)
  50. Zootropolis (2016)

 