Films Kids Should Watch Before They Grow Up
The BFG, The Lion King and Up! are all in a guide of films that children should watch before they grow up.
They're among 50 popular movies judged to benefit a child's development and creativity.
The list, which also includes classics like Mary Poppins and Oliver!, has been put together by leading film industry experts.
Here's the list in full:
- 101 Dalmatians (1961)
- A Little Princess (1995)
- Annie (1982)
- Babe: The Gallant Pig (1995)
- Beauty And The Beast (1991)
- Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs (2009)
- Coraline (2009)
- Diary Of A Wimpy Kid (2010)
- Dumbo (1941)
- E.T. The Extra Terrestrial (1982)
- Fantastic Mr Fox (2009)
- Free Willy (1993)
- Frozen (2013)
- Home (2015)
- Hook (1991)
- Hotel Transylvania (2012)
- How To Train Your Dragon (2010)
- Jumanji (1995)
- Kubo And The Two Strings (2016)
- Mary Poppins (1964)
- Matilda (1996)
- Nanny McPhee (2005)
- Night At The Museum (2006)
- Oliver (1968)
- Paddington (2014)
- Secret Life Of Pets (2016)
- Shaun The Sheep Movie (2015)
- Shrek (2001)
- Space Jam (1996)
- Spirited Away (2001)
- Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977)
- Swallows And Amazons (2016)
- The Adventures Of Tintin (2011)
- The BFG (2016)
- The Gruffalo (2009)
- The Iron Giant (1999)
- The Jungle Book (1967)
- The Lego Movie (2014)
- The Lion King (1994)
- The Lorax (2012)
- The Never-Ending Story (1984)
- The Princess Bride (1987)
- The Secret Garden (1993)
- The Witches (1990)
- Toy Story (1995)
- Trolls (2016)
- Up (2009)
- Wallace and Gromit: The Curse Of The Were-Rabbit (2005)
- Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory (1971)
- Zootropolis (2016)