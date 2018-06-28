Police have confirmed that five people were killed and "several others" injured in mass shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

The shooter has been arrested and is currently being questioned.

The building has been evacuated and a number of people have been hospitalised.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh said: “We have had a terrible shooting incident here this afternoon,” he said.

“There are several people who have died in this incident and several other injured.

“Those who are injured have been transported for medical care to the Anne Arundel Medical Center and Johns Hopkins shock trauma centre.

“Those fatalities are so sad and I don’t know what to say except that our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families and we take comfort knowing that they are in gods embrace.

“The shooter is in custody and is being interrogated at this time.”