A former Garda has been jailed for 18 months for passing confidential and sensitive information on to members of a criminal gang in Sligo.

36-year-old Jimell Henry of Cairns Hill, Sligo was based in Dublin when she leaked the details between December 2014 and January 2015.

During that time, the court heard she accessed the Garda PULSE system 1,000 times and 73% of those inquiries related to Sligo.

She was arrested after arriving at what was described as a "potential drugs transaction" in an underground car park after being put under surveillance.

One of the leaks involved the whereabouts of a man who said she had endangered his life and his family’s lives.

Judge Keenan Johnson described what she did as a gross breach of trust by someone whose behaviour fell well below the high standard required.