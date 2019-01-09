A former rugby coach at a Dublin school has been sent forward for trial accused of indecently assaulting nine male students.

This was John McClean's second court appearance after he was charged in November.

He's accused of 35 counts of indecently assaulting nine males at Terenure College in Dublin over a 17-year period between 1973 and 1989.

Some of the complainants feature in multiple counts, including one who had made 14 allegations.

13 were made by another complainant.

The court heard the book of evidence was ready in the case and the DPP had consented to the accused being sent forward for trial to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Mr McClean has been remanded on bail.

He is due back in court for his next appearance on February 1st.