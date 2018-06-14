Former solicitor Michael Lynn has won his appeal over a High Court decision not to allow him out on bail while he awaits trial.

The 49-year-old, with an address at St Alban’s Park in Sandymount, Dublin was extradited from Brazil to face 21 theft charges amounting to €30m.

Mr Lynn is accused of stealing from seven financial institutions between Oct 2006 and June 2007.

The court heard he moved to Portugal in 2007 before moving to Brazil four years later.

He was arrested there on foot of an extradition request from Ireland in August 2013, and was brought back to Dublin three months ago.

Bail was initially refused and he failed to convince the High Court to overturn that decision so he took his case to the Court of Appeal.

Today, the three judges agreed he should be granted bail given the fact his trial isn’t due to start until January 2020 – by which time, he will have spent six and a half years in prison.

They also felt the risk of him fleeing again had diminished given the change in his situation.

Bail was approved subject to certain stringent conditions including the provision of a €100,000 – which his sister and brother-in-law have already agreed to put forward.