Four people have been arrested after two young men were stabbed in Co. Kerry in the early hours of this morning.

The two men, who're in their early twenties, were wounded at Strand Street, Tralee sometime between 12.30 and 1am.

Both men were taken to University Hospital Kerry; one remains in hospital but his condition is not thought to be life-threatening while the other man's injuries were not serious and he was later released.

Four people - two men and two women who are foreign nationals - were arrested in connection with the incident.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact them.