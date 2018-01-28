Friends of the two young Irish Kayakers who died in Equador earlier this month have set up a fundraising page to repatriate their bodies.

The go fund me page was set up 4 days ago aiming to raise €25,000 - it's currently less than a thousand euro off its target.

26 year old David Higgins from Kerry and 19 year old Alex McGourty from Sligo lost their lives after getting into difficulty whilst kayaking the Abanico River.

Their friends set up the page to say it's now 'time to bring them home one last time.'