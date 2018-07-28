The GAA is expected to make a decision on the controversial Liam Miller tribute soccer game today.

The association had originally refused to host the game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork as rules did not allow non-GAA sports at their venues

A special meeting of the Central Council this morning is expected to overturn that decision and allow plans for the match to go ahead.

7,000 tickets have been sold for the game originally due to be played at Turner's Cross in September.

However pressure has been mounting on the GAA to allow the game be played in Pairc Ui Chaoimh which can hold a significantly bigger crowd.