GAA fans have voted Galway as the most popular spot to head to for the craic in the summer.

3 in ten have claimed this to be the case in the Lottoland survey.

Kerry's second with 19 per cent of the vote, followed by Cork in third.

Dublin, whose fans are the least popular, is actually the fourth most popular for a place to visit, on 7 per cent.

Country Manager of Lottoland Graham Ross describes why he thinks Galway's a popular holiday destination: