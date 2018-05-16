Gardaí believe most of the Irish jihadis, who left to fight wars, are now dead or missing.

It's estimated that around 30 terror sympathisers from here went to fight wars in Iraq or Syria.

The garda in charge of our national security says they are now either deceased, missing or fighting elsewhere.

Assistant Commissioner Michael O’Sullivan says they're monitoring a small number of Isil sympathisers here.

"We have a small number, and I won't elaborate on the word 'small' number of Isil sympathisers here whom we are monitoring and who are of interest to us.

"In 2017, we set up a Terrorist Financing Investigation Unit to look at terrorist financing - and that includes not just the domestic, but also the international".

File photo shows Garda Emergency Response Unit (ERU) arriving at at Shannon Airport by Defence Forces helicopter in response to a terror attack exercise | Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

He also says gardaí could respond to a terrorist attack here within a matter of minutes.

Our terrorist threat level remains moderate - meaning an attack is possible but not likely.

Assistant Commissioner O'Sullivan says gardaí are ready if an attack happened.

"We looked at a similar target to London Bridge, which we identified as Temple Bar, and we found there were three cars within three minutes - heavily armed (at) Temple Bar.

"There were two ER Units on stand-by in Harcourt Square and another two further Armed Support Units in north Dublin who would respond within seven minutes.

"I'm quite happy with our response".