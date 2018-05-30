Gardaí Seize Firearm And Drugs Worth Over €1m In Dublin
Heroin and cocaine thought to be worth more than a million euro has been seized in Dublin.
The drugs were found during a search in the Finglas area on Monday, by Gardai targeting a gang.
Officers also seized a semi-automatic shotgun, which they spotted being handed between two vehicles.
A 31-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman are being questioned.
Stephen Breen is Crime Editor with The Irish Sun:
"This is a very significant blow to that gang," he said.
"They have been heavily involved for a number of years in Ballyfermot; primarily in heroin but also in other drugs.
"They are linked as well to major criminal gangs operating in north and west Dublin."