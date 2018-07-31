Gardaí have seized a loaded semi-automatic firearm in County Limerick.

Just after midnight last night, Gardaí tried to stop silver saloon car in the Corbally area of Limerick city.

Investigators said the car rammed a number of Garda vehicles in an attempt to escape - before eventually being forced to stop.

After searching the car, Gardaí found a semi-automatic Luger pistol, loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition.

Two men, aged 25 and 29-years-old, were arrested at the scene and taken to Henry Street Garda Station.

They are currently being questioned.