A Garda has been suspended in connection with an investigation into the use of fake insurance certificates.

Rathkeale Garda Station was searched along with 16 residential properties as part of the operation in the Limerick area.

Documentation, phones, personal computers and two vehicles were seized.

One member of An Garda Siochana has been suspended and is expected to be questioned in the coming weeks.

No one has been arrested at this point, but enquiries are ongoing.