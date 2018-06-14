Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 59-year-old man who is missing from Tralee in Co. Kerry.

Gilbert Fitzpatrick from Navan, Co Meath was last seen at 11am last Saturday.

It's understood he went walking in The Gap of Dunloe area of Killarney and the alarm was raised when he failed to return to his holiday accommodation in Tralee the following day.

Mr. Fitzpatrick is around 5-foot 5-inches tall, of slight build with dark/grey hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a light blue check short-sleeved shirt, navy trousers and black shoes and he was carrying a rain jacket.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen him to contact Tralee Garda station at 066-710-2300, Killarney station on 064-6671160 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111.