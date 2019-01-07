Gardai have launched an investigation into the discovery of skeletal remains in Co. Wexford.

They were found shortly after 11:30am this morning at Ballyandrew, near Ferns.

The remains were discovered by a woman who was out walking her dog.

It's understood they were out in the open in a ditch and weren't buried.

Gardai say it's too early to know if there is anything suspicious about the discovery.

It's also too early to establish the age or gender of the remains.

The scene is currently preserved while the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Gardai say no further information is available at this time but updates will follow.