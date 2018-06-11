Gardai are investigating a carjacking last night in Dublin in which an SUV was stolen with a child in the back seat.

It happened at around 11 PM when a man and woman were threatened at knife point in the Phoenix Park

The pair were pulled from the 4 x4 which drove away with a child in the back seat.

It stopped a short distance away and the attacker ordered the couple to take the child out of the car.

Gardai are still searching for the vehicle which hasn't been found.