Staff at Gatwick Airport in London are having to write flight information on whiteboards due to a technical fault.

Some people have missed their flights - with passengers tweeting about "utter carnage" and "chaos".

A Gatwick spokesperson said a "handful of people had missed their flights" as a result of the problem.

The airport has apologised - and says its IT provider Vodafone is working to fix the problem.

A user by the name of @helenwalsh tweeted: "Absolute carnage @Gatwick_Airport with no boards working and no staff with gate info."

@robfahey posted a photo of people waiting by a whiteboard and wrote: "This tiny whiteboard is the only departures information in Gatwick Airport right now; every screen is offline. Utter chaos. This is a signature flourish at the end of a short trip that's been full of reminders of how badly the UK's infrastructure is crumbling."

Other passengers seemed to see the lighter side and praised the efforts of staff members.

I'm at Gatwick airport and the screens are broken, so they are announcing boarding gates with a white board! ??



The screen failure is affecting both the North and South terminals at the airport.