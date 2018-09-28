There was major drama in a Denmark zoo when two gay penguins kidnapped a baby chick they thought had been abandoned.

The male couple, were desperate to become fathers and seized their opportunity when the baby's parents waddled away momentarily.

Footage on Odense Zoo's Facebook page shows the mother squawking in distress as she tried to reclaim her baby while the gay couple huddled around it.

But there was a happy ending, the zoo returned the chick to its parents and gave the male couple an egg from another mother penguin who was too sick to look after it.

Penguins are known to form same-sex relationships just like humans.