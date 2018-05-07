Men and Women will soon be able to find out if they are paid at different rates.

The government is working on new legislation that would see companies with more than 250 employees required to report an differences in the hourly rates, bonuses and the pay of part-time workers.

Sanctions will be imposed on those firms that do not comply with the new law such as fines or in some cases Circuit Court compliance orders.

The measure is being put forward by the Minister of State for Equality, David Stanton.

Proposals are expected to be brought before cabinet in the coming weeks