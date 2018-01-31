A university in Switzerland is offering the country's first ever yodelling degree.

Students at the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts will have something to sing about when the course starts later this year.

The Alpine traditionwill be part of a new course named “Jodel” which will be taught by two acclaimed folk singers; Nadja Räss, a Swiss Music Prize nominee

And Sarah Buechi, a renowned jazz and folk musician with awards from Switzerland and Ireland.

Yodelling was traditionally used by Swiss herdsmen to communicate in the mountains and involves wobbling your voice up and down in a rapid change of pitch.

Three or four students are expected to be taken on in the first year, with applications opening from February 28th.