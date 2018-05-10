Say your prayers... from your smartphone.

The Church of Ireland is launching a Daily Worship app.

It says it's bringing The Book of Common Prayer into the smartphone era.

The app offers Bible readings, prayers, canticles and services from the BCP in one place.

Image: Church of Ireland press office

These are available for each day of the year, covering morning and evening daily prayer, a late evening office, compline, and holy communion.

Chair of the Central Communications Board, the Most Revd Pat Storey, said: "I am delighted to launch this new aid to our devotional life.

"It is a powerful thing for a community such as the Church of Ireland to be praying together, and using the same daily readings, through the vehicle of a smartphone application."

It can be purchased can be purchased from the App Store and Google Play for €1.09.