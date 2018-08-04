Gorse fires on Bray Head in County Wicklow have revealed a stone-built navigation sign, dating from World War 2.

The so-called 'neutrality' signs were constructed by the Defence Forces in the early 40s along Irish coasts.

They were placed as a way of reducing the number of aircraft landing on Irish soil after losing their bearings.

The signs were built with stones and spell out 'EIRE' in block capital letters, and were designed to indicate to flight crews that they were over Irish territory.

A Garda Air Support Unit over Bray Head spotted the sign after the fire.

Gardaí say they see the signs along the coast, but had never seen this one until now.

A GASU crew spotted that the fire on Bray Head has revealed an “EIRE” sign dating from the Second World War. We see these around the coastline but haven’t seen this before. pic.twitter.com/F26ZiXUBnJ — OC No.3 Ops Wing (@OC3OPS) August 4, 2018

The discovery comes following the significant fires which broke out on Bray Head in July.