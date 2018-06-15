The Government is under pressure to explain how it over-estimated the number of new homes being built.

The latest statistics from the CSO show that around 53-thousand new homes were completed between 2011 and 2017.

14,446 new homes were built in 2017 an increase of almost 50% on 2016.





However previous estimates from the Department of Housing put that figure at more than 84-thousand - an extra 30-thousand builds.

The Government had been basing its calculations solely on new electricity connections.

But Paul Morrin from the CSO says they used extra data sources:'ESB connections are the most comprehensive source and then we added that to figures from the census, from building energy ratings and from the like of revenue. So we feel like we have the most comprehensive analysis available'.