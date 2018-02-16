The government is to launch it's 115 billion euro 'Ireland 2040' plan in Sligo later.

The document will outline how Ireland should develop over the next 20 years and where big capital spending will be done.

There's two plans being launched today, The National Planning Framework, and the National Development Plan.

Together they form Project Ireland 2040 - the government's vision for how to develop the country over the coming decades.

So what will be in it? To name but a few...

A big focus on housing with the government expected to commit to building more than half a million homes up to 2040

A new housing body will also be announced to have a focus on land hoarding.

Health will get a big investment with three new hospitals in Dublin, Cork and Galway to deal with surgery waiting lists

A second runway at Dublin airport and a new control centre there.

The M20 Motorway from Limerick to Cork.

Money for the re-development of Waterford's North Quays

More new schools will be announced.

A DART extension to Drogheda and Metro North in Dublin.

The new Children's Hospital.

New IT systems for the HSE and money to replace the Garda Pulse system

The Defence Forces will get two new maritime aircraft to patrol the seas post-Brexit.

Athlone is to be dubbed capital of the midlands, with extra importance to be given to developing Sligo as well.

But the plan has been politically sensitive with claims it leaves out rural Ireland by focusing on urban areas.

Our political Correspondent Sean Defoe is there for the launch of 'Ireland 2040' with updates throughout the day.