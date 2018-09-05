A referendum on the place of women in the home will not now take place next month.

There had been speculation it would be held on the same date as the Presidential election, October 26th.

In the Constitution, article 41.2 on the role and rights of women states:

'In particular, the State recognises that by her life within the home, woman gives to the State a support without which the common good cannot be achieved. The State shall, therefore, endeavour to ensure that mothers shall not be obliged by economic necessity to engage in labour to the neglect of their duties in the home.”

But the Oireachtas Justice and Equality Committee has now agreed to engage in more detailed discussions on the proposal after concerns were raised.

The National Women's Council of Ireland was among the groups who said that despite the sexism in the article, removing it will do nothing to recognise the men and women that give care in the home.

Discussions will now get underway on September 19th with the referendum possibly being held alongside the Local and European elections next May.