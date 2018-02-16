Three billboards demanding justice after the Grenfell Tower disaster have been driven through London by campaigners.

The group 'Justice For Grenfell' hired three advert trucks which read '71 dead. And still no arrests? How come?

The stunt was inspired by the Oscar nominated film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, where a mother rents three billboards to highlight the lack of inaction over her daughter's murder.

3 Billboards Outside Grenfell, London



Listen to all our voices now; we demand #Justice4Grenfell



Please Retweet pic.twitter.com/nHWkrGDWNz — Justice 4 Grenfell (@officialJ4G) February 15, 2018



