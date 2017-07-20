Over 1,500 dogs were put down at the country's animal pounds last year, according to new figures.

The total represents a 16% drop on the previous year.

Dogs Trust Ireland has welcomed the reduction but says it still represents four dogs being put to sleep every day.

The welfare group is also concerned about the large number of greyhounds being surrendered to pounds by owners when they are no longer able to race.

Of the 284 greyhounds entering the pound system in 2016, 234 were surrendered by their owners.

Of the 284, a total of 152 were destroyed.

Dogs Trust has called on the owners of racing greyhounds to organise proper re-homing for their dogs once their careers end.