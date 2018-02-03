A group that wants the 8th amendment to be retained claim a vote for repeal "is a vote for abortion on demand".

The Pro Life Campaign also claim the 8th amendment has saved 100,000 lives.

The group says: "If repeal were to happen, it would mean that for the first time in our history, we would be withdrawing human rights from a vulnerable group of human beings instead of strengthening human rights protections.

"This move would have the effect of handing exclusive power to politicians on abortion and experience shows that politicians breach this trust."

It adds: "What the referendum to repeal the 8th amendment is concerned with is not any specific legislation that the Government may have in mind but instead it's about handing power to politicians to decide in future who should be deemed worthy of having their life protected in law and who should not."

They claim repealing the 8th "amounts to handing a blank cheque to politicians" to decide what our abortion laws should be.

The Government has said that it intends to hold a referendum at the end of May.

The question put to people will be to repeal the 8th amendment and insert an article into the Constitution, allowing the Oireachtas to legislate for abortion.