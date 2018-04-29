The audit of 206 cervical check results is nearing completion.

The HSE Serious Incident Management Team established on Friday met twice today as a review got underway of 206 cases within the CervicalCheck Programme.

It involved verifying information from 13 sites across the country - but the team reports that good progress has been made across the weekend.

It's expected the review will - for the most part - be competed by tomorrow, when the findings will be presented to the Director General at the HSE.

The next step involves contacting all of those women who have not been contacted to date.

They will be offered appointments to discuss the findings.

Meanwhile the emergency helpline set up on Friday was busy again today with over 2,000 calls expected to have been dealt with by the end of the day.