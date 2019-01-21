Nursing unions say the government and the HSE have still not come forward with concrete proposals on resolving their row over pay and conditions.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation and the Psychiatric Nurses Association held three hours of talks with the HSE earlier, but failed to reach agreement.

Both sides have agreed to refer the dispute to the Workplace Relations Commission.

Planned strike action by 43,000 nurses will go ahead as planned, beginning on January 30th.