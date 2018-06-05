Tributes have been paid to the designer on social media.

Fashion designer Kate Spade has been found dead in her apartment in New York.

The 55 year-old was discovered by housekeeping staff in the building this morning.

Officials say she left a note at the scene and her death appears to be an apparent suicide.

Kate Spade New York has more than 175 retail shops and outlet stores internationally, including in the UK.

Tributes have been paid to the designer on social media.

 

 

If you are having thoughts of suicide, the Samaritans’ helpline is available around the clock for anyone who needs a safe place to talk by phone, email or face to face.