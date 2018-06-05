Fashion designer Kate Spade has been found dead in her apartment in New York.

The 55 year-old was discovered by housekeeping staff in the building this morning.

Officials say she left a note at the scene and her death appears to be an apparent suicide.

Kate Spade New York has more than 175 retail shops and outlet stores internationally, including in the UK.

Tributes have been paid to the designer on social media.

My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 5, 2018

RIP Kate Spade. Your brand brought me much delight, even amid bouts of depression. I so wanted to be THAT Kate Spade kinda girl living that carefree, colorful life full w/joyful jaunts, witty bon mots, easy elegance, loveliness & laughter. I guess you did too. Rest In Peace now pic.twitter.com/tYLx56iAOk — Juliette Yancey (@JulietteYancey) June 5, 2018

Heartbroken to hear about Kate Spade. I hope she can be remembered for her legacy of creating a world of whimsy and making simple things feel special and beautiful. If you or a loved one are struggling with mental health, please know you don't have to do it alone | 1-800-273-8255 — nicolette mason (@nicolettemason) June 5, 2018

If you are having thoughts of suicide, the Samaritans’ helpline is available around the clock for anyone who needs a safe place to talk by phone, email or face to face.