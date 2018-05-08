Poster have popped up in the Minister's constituency with his photo and a bloodied image behind him

Simon Harris has described abortion posters put up in his constituency this morning as ‘disgusting’.

They look like campaign posters for Simon Harris but show a doctored image of a bloodied foetus behind him.

Wicklow County Council is in the process of taking down the posters which were put up in Bray.

Health Minister Simon Harris says he’s seen them but has too much important work to do to give them time, and they make him more determined to work.

Minister Harris has been prominent in government advocating for a Yes vote in the upcoming abortion referendum on May 25th.

Minister Charlie Flanagan has also criticised the posters: