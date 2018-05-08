Simon Harris has described abortion posters put up in his constituency this morning as ‘disgusting’.

They look like campaign posters for Simon Harris but show a doctored image of a bloodied foetus behind him.

Wicklow County Council is in the process of taking down the posters which were put up in Bray.

Health Minister Simon Harris says he’s seen them but has too much important work to do to give them time, and they make him more determined to work.

Thanks to those who contacted me about disgusting posters which have been put up across my constituency today. I saw them on way to work. Have too much important work to do to give this time but want you to know it only makes me all the more determined to work #togetherforyes — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) May 8, 2018

Minister Harris has been prominent in government advocating for a Yes vote in the upcoming abortion referendum on May 25th.

Minister Charlie Flanagan has also criticised the posters: